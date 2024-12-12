Davido Samples Brenda Fassie ‘Vuli Ndlela’ in New Song, SA Responds: “Is There a Way to Unhear This”
- Davido recently sampled Brenda Fassie's hit song, Vuli Ndlela, on his new single
- The Nigeria singer had South Africans flooding his comments reacting to his stunt, and not many were happy
- Mzansi gave Davido a bombastic side-eye for his new track, wondering whether he received clearance for the sample
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Yoh, Mzansi was up in arms after hearing how Davido sampled a Brenda Fassie classic.
Davido samples Brenda Fassie song
Nigerian superstar, Davido, has a new song out, and South Africans would never have guessed how he approached the production.
For his new track, Funds, which features fellow Nigerian stars, ODUMODUBLVCK and Chike, the Unavailable hitmaker sampled Brenda Fassie's Vuli Ndlela from her 1997 album, Memeza.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The production of the album was handled by Sello "Chicco" Twala, who is said to be in charge of Mabrr's estate and payouts, of which her son, Bongani, is a beneficiary.
Funds opens with clear audio from Vuli Ndela, before transitioning to the high-energy Naija anthem. everythingsamusic shared a preview of the song:
Mzansi reacts to Davido's new song
Uh-oh! It looks like Davido didn't hit the mark this time around, and Mzansi was not happy:
theresho_mmatli asked:
"Did he ask us? Is he allowed?"
sdweshington_ joked:
"Is there a way to unhear this?"
sphiwe_pique_images wasn't impressed:
"Sometimes it's good to stick to what you know and leave other things alone. This sample is totally unnecessary and a spoil to the song ka mam' Brenda. @davido, you need to stop it now, you don't have to ride on every other South African track, please."
blert_fob was confused:
"Who the hell allowed him?"
_.hafeni._ posted:
"Completely destroyed this gem for me."
ndingu.aziza complained:
"Can these people stop taking and taking and taking and failing in the recreating?"
Kelvin Momo previews new album 'Ntsako' dropping next week, fans unimpressed: "Songs sound the same"
pearl_mbili wrote:
"We don’t play with legendary music like that, he fumbled the sound."
pressplaycardiac was curious:
"That's an expensive sample, did he pay for it?"
Davido hangs out with Musa Keys and Focalistic
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Davido hanging out with Focalistic and Musa Keys in Dubai.
Mzansi praised Foca and Musa for flying the South African flag high with their undeniable talents.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za