Davido recently sampled Brenda Fassie's hit song, Vuli Ndlela , on his new single

The Nigeria singer had South Africans flooding his comments reacting to his stunt, and not many were happy

Mzansi gave Davido a bombastic side-eye for his new track, wondering whether he received clearance for the sample

Mzansi was outraged after Davido sampled Brenda Fassie's song. Images: davido, brendafassieofficial

Source: Instagram

Yoh, Mzansi was up in arms after hearing how Davido sampled a Brenda Fassie classic.

Davido samples Brenda Fassie song

Nigerian superstar, Davido, has a new song out, and South Africans would never have guessed how he approached the production.

For his new track, Funds, which features fellow Nigerian stars, ODUMODUBLVCK and Chike, the Unavailable hitmaker sampled Brenda Fassie's Vuli Ndlela from her 1997 album, Memeza.

The production of the album was handled by Sello "Chicco" Twala, who is said to be in charge of Mabrr's estate and payouts, of which her son, Bongani, is a beneficiary.

Funds opens with clear audio from Vuli Ndela, before transitioning to the high-energy Naija anthem. everythingsamusic shared a preview of the song:

Mzansi reacts to Davido's new song

Uh-oh! It looks like Davido didn't hit the mark this time around, and Mzansi was not happy:

theresho_mmatli asked:

"Did he ask us? Is he allowed?"

sdweshington_ joked:

"Is there a way to unhear this?"

sphiwe_pique_images wasn't impressed:

"Sometimes it's good to stick to what you know and leave other things alone. This sample is totally unnecessary and a spoil to the song ka mam' Brenda. @davido, you need to stop it now, you don't have to ride on every other South African track, please."

blert_fob was confused:

"Who the hell allowed him?"

_.hafeni._ posted:

"Completely destroyed this gem for me."

ndingu.aziza complained:

"Can these people stop taking and taking and taking and failing in the recreating?"

pearl_mbili wrote:

"We don’t play with legendary music like that, he fumbled the sound."

pressplaycardiac was curious:

"That's an expensive sample, did he pay for it?"

