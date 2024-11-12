Musa Keys and Focalistic recently bumped into Davido while out and about in Dubai

Foca shared one of their pictures together at an event and had fans hoping for a collaboration

Mzansi showed love to the trio and hyped Foca up for always flying the South African flag high

Musa Keys and Focalistic chilled with Davido in Dubai. Images: Instagram/ focalistic, Twitter/ MusaKeyss, Instagram/ davido

Focalistic and Musa Keys are making international moves and recently hung out with Nigerian star, Davido in Dubai.

Musa Keys and Focalistic chill with Davido

South African musicians, Musa Keys and Focalistic, have been enjoying the fruits of their labour and travelling overseas is just one of the perks of being a superstar.

They recently jetted off to Dubai for what appeared to be a concert, where they rubbed shoulders with some big names, including Nigerian superstar, Davido.

Davido has worked with both artists on separate occasions, including his Grammy-nominated single with Musa called Unavailable.

He also brought Foca out to perform at his AWAY Festival in Atlanta, and President ya Straata shared their cool picture while out and about in the United Arab Emirates:

Mzansi reacts to Focalistic, Musa Keys and Davido's picture

Netizens hyped Foca up for making big moves, while others hoped for a potential collaboration:

AdamDarmia said:

"I hope there’s a hit coming soon."

KhanKh18498280 showed love to the trio:

"Love you all."

tower_de_dj hyped Focalistic up:

"Dankie, my president."

just_khute_ wrote:

"Focalistic loves Davido so much!"

maradona123502 declared:

"And I'm telling you, even if @focalistic would go to the studio and say, "Danone ke bicycle, rae namela sphatlo,' I'd still dance to that."

starqueen_x was impressed:

"Asambe! You did a big one yet again, big bro!"

tri_ggerdesmall praised Foca:

"God blessed you. Keep it up, my brother, until the end of time."

Burnerburnerac5 was curious:

"Guys, does Davido smell? Why is Musa's face like that?"

