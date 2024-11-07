Halala! Musa Keys has seemingly announced that he's expecting a bundle of joy

The singer shared the news with some stunning photos with a mystery woman showing off her baby bump

Fans congratulated Musa on the great news, while others finally put the gay rumours to rest

Musa Keys' post led fans to believe he's expecting a baby. Images: MusaKeyss

Haibo, it looks like Musa Keys is going to be a father after dropping a bombshell on his timeline!

Musa Keys announces pregnancy

One of Mzansi's greatest musical exports, Musa Keys, recently cleared his Instagram feed to share some fantastic news.

The Grammy-nominated singer is seemingly expecting a bundle of joy after sharing several pictures with a mystery woman flaunting her baby bump.

Having had to navigate through homosexual allegations, the news came as a shocker for many netizens who frequently criticised Musa for his fashion sense.

In what looked like a music video, Musa and his lady posed for photos on a sofa while others were taken on a motorcycle. The couple appeared happily in love, and Musa's face said it all:

"Love wins."

Mzansi reacts to Musa Keys' announcement

Fans are stunned and congratulated Musa on the amazing news:

Shwe____ said:

"I had to look at these a few times to realise the lady is pregnant!"

isos_triangle wasn't buying it:

"I won’t believe you until I hear the baby say 'Papa' to you. Kana, you’ve played with us before, Musa."

yasemanzini_way POSTED:

"He once said, 'Leave the small boys, they won't give you money.' I'm sure y'all haters can relate now. My bro is not gay! Congratulations, big Tayo!"

_chello.black wrote:

"And they thought he was gay."

Meanwhile, others put the gay allegations to rest:

ayanda_thequeen said:

"Hebanna, I thought… ugh, nvm. Congratulations!"

datnigga_2.0 announced:

"Yo, he ain't gay, y'all. It's just the drip distracting us."

thandolwayobusiswa wrote:

"Musa just taught me to mind my business."

DankieThaps was relieved:

"I thought you were playing for the other team. I'm glad you're back."

