Rouge recently shared some gorgeous selfies on her social media pages and had fans going crazy

The rapper recently tied the knot with her long-term partner, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of her love story

Supporters showed love to Rouge and raved over her immaculate face card

Rouge flaunted her gorgeous face in some new selfies. Images: rouge_rapper

Source: Instagram

Rouge has been serving looks as of late, and decided to give fans a glimpse of her gorgeous face. The newlywed had netizens gagging over her latest selfies, and the gents were ready to risk it all.

Rouge shares stunning selfies

One thing about our girl, Rouge's face card is that it never declines, honey!

The Dololo hitmaker has been serving face and stunning looks on her social media pages and has no plans of slowing down.

This was after the rapper announced her plans to release new music despite her insecurities about how it might be received after taking a lengthy hiatus from the music scene.

In her latest photo set, Rouge shared selfies on her Twitter (X) page and seemed in awe of her immaculate face card:

"I mean…"

Mzansi raves over Rouge's selfie

Uh-oh! Not Rouge nearly breaking the internet with her gorgeous selfies:

msfineZA said:

"She’s been gorgeous for as long as I’ve known her."

Teddy_scripter was stunned:

"Do you have any flaws?"

bobbydawg_26 hyped Rouge up:

"The bank card may decline, but not the face, though."

CriptonX4846 shot his shot:

"I’m cancelling my medical and insurance; I’ll send all the money to you."

BSim0 asked:

"Who would not want to marry you?"

Ltknkosi posted:

"Happiness looks so good on you!"

