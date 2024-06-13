One young lady took to social media to showcase how her Tinder date got on one knee and proposed

The footage gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens loved the clip as they flooded the comments section to gush over the couple while others sent them heartwarming messages

When a Mzansi man got down on one knee at a restaurant, social media users were filled with love and a warm fuzzy feeling.

A man proposed to his girlfriend whom he met on Tinder in a TikTok video. Image: @babalw01

Source: TikTok

Woman's Tinder bae proposes after 8 months

A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @babalw01 gave her viewers a glimpse into her proposal with the gentleman she met on Tinder. In the footage, the young man kneels as he asks his girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

@babalw01 revealed that the gent had promised to put a ring on it after meeting him for eight months. The gentleman wore a navy blue suit, while the lady wore a stunning blue dress with sparkles. He expressed his love to his woman while kneeling, and she was sitting on a chair in a restaurant. @babalw01 said yes to her man's marriage proposal, leaving netizens in awe.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi celebrates newly engaged couple

The clip grabbed the attention of online users and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments. The post's comments section was abuzz with sweet and heartfelt comments as people gushed about the sweet proposal while others were shocked that they met on Tinder.

Ndi said:

"You must be on Tinder Premium because the ones I meet need Data and airtime. Congratulations."

Ntsoak shared:

"The way I love Tinder success couples cause I'm one of them. Congratulations."

ToothLawd wrote:

"These are people who are using Tinder Gold, Akere you guys want to use Tinder for free."

Khadeejahz cracked a joke, saying:

"Kanti, this Tinder is it Tinder Premium or…."

GG was stunned:

"Eight months? Tinder? Please do a tutorial."

Lebo maria expressed:

"Tinder platinum, I tell you, because ai tinder will humble ...congratulations."

Source: Briefly News