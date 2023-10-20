Rouge has been trying to wrap her head around her upcoming album LOST for months but doesn't appear to be ready to release it

The rapper took to her social media page to reveal that she is afraid to drop her project because of potential judgment from listeners

Briefly News spoke to Jabu Zwane, founder of the Mindset Development Institute to weigh in on Rouge's supposed imposter syndrome

Rouge opened up about being afraid of releasing her album, 'LOST' because she's scared of people's judgement of her new music. Images: Rouge

Rouge has revealed the reason why she has been delaying her anticipated project, LOST. Taking to her Instagram page, the rapper says she's scared to release the album because of what people would say about it.

Rouge received support from her online community who rallied around and encouraged her to release her music.

Rouge opens up about album delay

In an Instagram post, Rouge shared a cinematic video of herself talking about being scared to release her anticipated album, LOST.

Rouge says she's afraid of how the project will be received by listeners, also saying she doesn't know what kind of message she's trying to convey in her album:

"I'm scared. I'm scared of how people will judge me, I'm scared people will hate it. I'm scared."

Speaking to the founder of the Mindset Development Institute, Jabu Zwane, he tells Briefly News that Rouge's fear is a result of her past successes:

"If she has had past success, it will be a measure of her new work. It's a common fear among high performers, like athletes. They start measuring themselves and becoming anxious as they try to live up to the level they previously achieved."

He went on to give tips on how the rapper and anyone else could tackle this fear:

"She has to list her achievements and have a portfolio of achievements so she can recognise how much she's achieved in her career. She also needs to uncover her personal process of steps she applied that helped her over the years.

He concluded:

"She needs to also understand that she's in a different season, she should prepare herself and set realistic expectations. She will need to decide what she wants - to serve her fans or haters, and prepare for the worst-case scenario."

Mzansi rallies behind Rouge

Fans and followers stood beside Rouge and sent encouraging and comforting messages to help her fight her fear:

refilwemodiselle said:

"Your sincerity is all that matters - walking in the ebb of your own truth & not societal expectations. You can’t make everyone happy."

amu_the_principal responded:

"Just do my sister...that's what Hip Hop's about...Just spit it out...Let them love and let them hate. Just make them feel something."

buhlesamuels posted:

"Be scared but do it anyway. Get it queen!"

ammarabrown added:

"Oh we know YOU GOT THIS! It takes courage to be vulnerable and it is so worth it when all is said and done, we are waiting!

bianca_m_miles commented:

"Fall forward please - we got you no matter what!"

memmeng_maloka posted:

"We will never judge you!! We miss your music so much, we're excited sis!"

raeesah_adams_x added:

"Thank you for being human."

culture_asitis said:

"This is something we've been waiting...sometimes being scared means you're doing the right thing, let it all out!"

blackgirl_in_progress responded:

"When you're scared, just jump then fall. Can't wait to hear what you create."

