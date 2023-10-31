Rouge isn't waiting for anybody to hand her flowers and decided to give them to herself

The Dololo rapper was impressed with her work and posted a bold statement on her Twitter (X) page saying she is the best female rapper

The proclamation was met with mixed reactions from hip hop heads, with some praising her while others poked holes in her statement

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Rouge gave herself the title of the best female rapper and her claim was met with varied responses from hip hop heads. Images: Rouge

Source: Facebook

Rouge is gearing up to release her upcoming album, L.O.S.T and seems to be attempting to build a conversation around her name. The rapper declared on social media that she is the best female rapper and received praise and critique from netizens.

This follows Rouge's announcement that she's afraid to release new music because of what people would say.

Rouge claims to be the best rapper

More and more local rappers are claiming superiority and it will sure make for an interesting conversation to see who really can stand their ground. Rouge is among the rappers and her latest statement has her claiming the title of the best femcee.

The rapper has built an impressive catalogue of hits, from Dololo to the Moozlie-assisted hit, Mbongo Zaka, and has stood her ground as one of the finest to ever hold a pen:

"I really am the best female rapper Shem."

Netizens weigh in on Rouge's statement

Online users rallied around Rouge and agreed with her statement about being the best female rapper:

modospankem said:

"There was a point where placing you in the "female rap" category was not fair. Welcome back BEAST!"

Mali_mulah agreed:

"That goes without saying!! And I'm glad you didn't limit it by saying 'in SA.'"

Ona_Peteke echoed Rouge's sentiments:

"You’re absolutely correct!!"

Netizens on the other side of the Twitter (X) streets poked holes in Rouge's claims, with others listing who they believe is better than her:

Eldorado_RSA said:

"Zulu Mecca might not be as popular but she easily is the better rapper."

SiyaZwane14 commented:

"Unfortunately, she isn't the best as long as Zulumecca lives. Respectfully."

___mfundo disagreed:

"Not while Buzzilee exists, she left the game and she thinks it is still the same."

Nasty C claims to be the Africa's best emcee

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed Nasty C's bold proclamation about being the best rapper not just in South Africa but in the entire continent.

The rapper's decade-long career has been followed with numerous accolades and support from fans and peers who believe that the Bad Hair rapper is at the peak of his career.

Surprisingly enough, Nasty C believes he has not reached his full potential and opened up about how he thinks his best is yet to come.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News