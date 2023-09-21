Having released his album I Love It Here less than a week ago, Nasty C is beaming with pride at his work

The rapper recently visited American presenter Ebro on The Ebro Show to chat about his career and latest release

Nasty C revealed that despite his success over the years, he believes that he still has more to offer and hasn't reached his peak

Nasty C told 'The Ebro Show' that he has not reached his potential after 'I Love It Here' and has a long way to go. Images: Facebook, Nasty C SA and Instagram, nasty_csa

Nasty C recently had a sit down on The Ebro Show to talk about his recent album, I Love It Here. The rapper's album received rave reviews from listeners who believe it's his magnum opus, however, Nasty says he hasn't gotten there yet.

In his chat with Ebro, the Juice Back hitmaker reveals that he has not reached his full potential despite the accolades and success.

Nasty C opens up about reaching his potential

In an interview shared on Instagram by renowned hip hop commentator, Ebro, Nasty C had a chat about his newly-released project, I Love It Here as well as its critical acclaim.

When asked if he believes that his current phase is the best he's ever been in, Nasty agreed and went on to say that he hasn't reached his peak:

"Best I've ever been for sure but I haven't reached my full potential yet, nowhere close."

He elaborated:

"I have a long way to go. A lot of the artists that I look up to are incredible at what they do and I want to be that good or better. I don't think I'm there yet."

Fans weigh in on Nasty C's revelation

Of course, Mzansi went and showed love to its hip hop golden boy and shared their views on him not reaching his potential:

sun_light_medi said:

"Hearing him say that he has not reached his highest potential made me believe in him even more. I believe he still has a long way to go if he wants to be in the same picture as those legends that inspired him."

kamogelomahlare responded:

"There's still more? Feels good to be an ivyson fan!"

asapjonson commented:

"Bruh never settle for less."

duplicate_jiggy posted:

"Crazy album, crazy visuals, insane growth!"

iamdegra_ praised:

"Hai ngeke sbali @nasty_csa keeps showing us sky is the limit. I've never been this motivated. Ngiyabonga."

straightup_lv added:

"U getting there soon bro!"

eastgawd said:

"Keep growing dawgie!"

