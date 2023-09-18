The Juice Back hitmaker celebrated his album for landing him on the biggest billboard in Times Square New York

Netizens applauded and praised the rapper, they flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Nasty C was recently accused by rapper Kiki X Chucky of stealing his beat

Nasty C made it to the biggest billboard in Times Square New York. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

The 26-year-old rapper continues to shine globally without fail. Nasty C recently released an album which is doing amazingly well and has landed him on a global billboard.

Nasty C shines on Times Square billboard

Just four days after releasing it, South African-born international rapper Nasty C flaunted and flexed online as his I Love It Here fourth album sees him on the Times Square billboard in New York.

The Crazy Crazy hitmaker shared the good news on his Instagram timeline.

Nasty C shared a picture of himself and captioned it:

"@spotify I LOVE IT HERE."

See the post here:

The rapper received positive reviews about his album, which was highly anticipated by his fans and followers.

Social media users react to Nasty C's post

Shortly after he shared the post, netizens applauded and praised him. Some also congratulated him for making it to the billboard:

mansamayne responded:

"10/10‼️ a classic."

theboy.rona1d wrote:

"I don’t care what y’all sayin, he is the best rapper in the world."

coudiis_sa said:

"Okay Now Its Time for the BILLBOARD 100 chart."

realdanduminy replied:

"Blessings on blessings."

tendaisiandwa replied:

"My superstar!!!"

black_voke_sa said:

"I love it here. I'm inspired bro."

itsov34 wrote:

"Congratulations Brada."

Kiki X Chucky accuses Nasty C of theft

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that Nasty C's name is being dragged through the mud by fellow rapper Kiki X Chucky over copyright infringement.

Kiki X Chucky alleges that Nasty C used one of his beats without obtaining authorisation, and their endeavours to reach a resolution have proven fruitless. Chucky further asserted that while he holds Nasty C in high regard, he maintains that his own version of the beat surpassed Nasty C's. During an interview on the Space Impact Podcast, rapper Kiki X Chucky unveiled the accusation that Nasty C stole one of his beats.

Source: Briefly News