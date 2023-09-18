South African rapping sensation continues to make great international strides as he gets recognition for prestigious awards in America

Nasty C, who has just released his album, I Love It Here, may be walking away with Best Hip-Hop/Rap Artist from the African Entertainment Awards USA

He will be going against tight competition, with the likes of Sete hitmaker, KO, and Ghanian superstar Sarkodie

Nasty C may very well be having one of the most iconic years of his life. In 2023, he welcomed the birth of his first child, Oliver, and is currently on a joint tour with Cassper Nyovest titled the African Throne Tour.

Nasty C has received a nomination by the African Entertainment Awards USA for the Best Hip-Hop/Rap Artist of the Year. Images: Dereck Green/Gallo Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nasty C get nominated for Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist

The prestigious African Entertainment Awards USA nominated the rapper for the Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year at the 9th annual awards ceremony, which will held at Newark Symphony Hall on 11 November 2023.

The announcement was made by the awards' Instagram account @aeausa. Check out the post below:

Nasty C gets lauded for I Love It Here

The young rapper has witnessed the overwhelming success of his days-old album, I Love It Here. Netizens cannot stop raving about the album's success since it dropped on the morning of 15 September. Check out some of the comments from social media:

@Orionxluna_ was converted:

"Don't know what made me listen to Nasty C's album but I love it here."

@cardin_ww declared:

"Enough time has passed, and we can all agree Nasty C has done the impossible ️❤️ #ILoveItHere"

@audiomarcdj said:

"Music has been delivered, keyword 'Music'. Nasty C - I Love It Here."

@Wes_Nyakzin_ had a favourite:

"Nasty C Broken marriages. Working has never been this fun. I love it here."

@cardin_ww noted:

"Noticed a lot of people have different favourites from the album. Nasty C served bangers for everyone, but personally know Yourself is the ONE #ILoveItHere

@life_ofPapi said:

"I love it here by Nasty C is a classic album. The selection of beats is his best yet. Bars for days. Full of soul. It feels like a record I'd expect from J Cole or something. Our boy deserves his flowers."

