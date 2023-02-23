Sizwe Dhlomo's followers chose him as the winner of the #TrafficChallenge that went viral on social media this week

Motorists pretended to complain about traffic while flexing their lux rides and the challenge went viral on Twitter

While many people who took part in the challenge showed off their whips, the wealthy media personality was riding his horse in a lux neighbourhood

Sizwe Dhlomo flexes differently. When one of his followers asked him to participate in the #TrafficChallenge, the media personality won it hands down.

Sizwe Dhlomo won the viral #TrafficChallenge. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

In the social media challenge, motorists were low-key showing off their lux cars while pretending to complain about traffic. They were flexing their expensive whips such as the Rolls Royces and Ferraris.

A peep took to the wealthy Kaya 959 presenter's Twitter timeline and begged him to take part in the challenge. Instead of showing off his lux ride, Sizwe Dhlomo posted a snap of himself riding his horse, reports ZAlebs. There were a few other riders in front of him.

Mzansi praises Sizwe Dhlomo for flexing differently

Peeps took to Sizwe's comment section and applauded him for showing off differently. Many agreed that he won the challenge hands down.

@king7kono_king said:

"You inspire me Bro @SizweDhlomo. You are a big brother I've never met."

@NtateSkha commented:

"Not sure who won between you and that pilot guy, but I love it."

@NonhlahlaNkuna wrote:

"You won!"

@TallAssBree said:

"Flexed respectfully!"

@MichaelMolefi4 commented::

"I knew his traffic situation would be different from us."

@herculers_tuga wrote:

"I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road."

@_MissNeke added:

"There’s levels to this thing."

AKA's fans become emotional as the late rapper's family shares his throwback videos

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans miss their fave. The late rapper's supporters, knowns as the Megacy, became emotional when his family posted throwback videos of him in the studio.

In the videos filmed in 2021, AKA and his team were working on a song titled Last Time. It features on his new album, Mass Country.

Taking to Twitter using AKA's verified handle, his family shared the videos of the assassinated rapper producing a new song in the studio while his daughter, Kairo Forbes, was playing around.

