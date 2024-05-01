Successful US TV host Jennifer Hudson learned the Tshwala Bam TikTok dance challenge on her show

Bikos Manna taught the singer and actress the popular dance when he was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show

South African Netizens were left impressed by this and lauded the Amapiano genre for continuing to make waves

It seems as though the world is still enthused by Amapiano and the culture. Successful American host Jennifer Hudson attempted to do the dance and it did not go well.

Jennifer Hudson attempted to do the ‘Tshwala Bam’ dance challenge. Image: Amy Sussman/Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

US media personality Jennifer Hudson rocks popular Mzansi dance

The incomparable US TV host Jennifer Hudson learned to perfect the Tshwala Bam TikTok dance challenge on her hit daytime talk show.

One of her guests, a proudly South African, Bikos Manna, taught the singer and actress the popular TikTok dance challenge on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

@Musa_Khawula posted the video with the caption:

"Biko Star teaches Jennifer Hudson how to do the Tshwala Bami dance."

Mzansi lauds Amapiano for making waves

South African social media users were impressed by this and noted how the Amapiano genre is continuously making waves locally and internationally.

Manu overlooked the fact that she completely flopped the dance.

@ADS_ZAR:

"Amapiano are up."

@BlazingLEGOs:

"Why are they not pronouncing Tshwala as they should."

@General_Sport7:

"South Africa to the world."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"Mfundo teaches Jennifer!"

@MelaninSneziey:

"But I'm not happy with the fact that this dance won viral nton nton over Mnike on the #MMA24."

@ta_marah7:

"Thanks, Lord he is a South African."

@beauchamp_lord:

"South Africans are special man."

@Peterrrpaaan:

"He's a good teacher."

Cassper Nyovest and his mother do Tshwala Bam dance

In a previous report from Briefly News, the popular South African rapper Cassper Nyovest did the viral TikTok challenge called the Tshwala Bam dance.

The Mama I Made It rapper did the popular dance with his mother, and they posted the video on his Instagram account.

Netizens lauded the rapper’s mother, who made minimal dance moves, saying the aim was not to sweat. While others noted that Cassper had good head movements.

