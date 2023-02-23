AKA's family took to his timeline to share throwback videos of the late rapper in the studio with his team and daughter, Kairo

The slain rapper was working on one of the tracks featured in his posthumous album, Mass Country when the videos were filmed

Many of his supporters became emotional after watching the clips, adding that Kairo is going to miss her father dearly

AKA's fans miss their fave. The late rapper's supporters known as the Megacy became emotional when his family posted throwback videos of him in the studio.

Throwback videos of AKA in the studio left his supporters emotional. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

In the videos filmed in 2021, AKA and his team were working on a song titled Last Time. It features on his new album, Mass Country.

Taking to Twitter using AKA's verified handle, his family shared the videos of the assassinated rapper producing a new song in the studio while his daughter, Kairo Forbes, was playing around.

In one of the clips, AKA asks Kairo if she wants to learn to play an instrument, and she replied to her dad, "no." The Forbes captioned the clips:

"#TBT 28 May 2021 #MassCountry Studio Session #2 #MassCountry Out Midnight."

The Megacy becomes emotional after watching throwback videos of AKA

Supa Mega's fans took to his comment section and shared touching comments. Many felt sorry for Kairo, adding that she'll miss hanging around with her dad.

@Sphelele_Billy wrote:

"This video with Kairo has to be my favorite video of AKA, working with your kid playing around has to be the proudest moment as a father. I don't know man maybe it's because I have this thing for kids."

@HETASTESSOGOOD commented:

"Please release the documentary."

@McDTbo said:

"This is going to be a good album, it reminds me of the anticipation I had for Touch My Blood."

@Marvin198530 wrote:

"Lol, that 'no' from Kairo was quick."

@ChanIzzyJay commented:

"Still can't believe Supa Mega is gone."

@C_Renzo29 said:

"That 'no' was decisive. She probably didn't even mean it, she just didn't want to be asked any questions."

@thelickhitta wrote:

"One thing I love about him is the ability to sit with his team and create a song from scratch…long live Kiernan."

@ntombi_waKWT added:

"Oh, that kid is gonna miss her dad."

AKA's family to host Mass Country exclusive listening session

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family and management will host an exclusive listening session for the rapper's new project, Mass Country. The album will drop on Friday, 24 February.

Supa Mega had finished working on all the songs when he was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February. The rapper was out with friends when he was fatally shot outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road.

AKA's family took to the slain rapper's official Twitter account and invited his fans to post their favourite video of AKA to score an invite to the Johannesburg party on Thursday.

