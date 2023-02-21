Podcast and Chill host MacG used the latest episode of the popular Youtube show to discuss AKA's brutal murder

The famous podcaster said Supa Mega's untimely death made him anxious and aware that life shouldn't be taken for granted

In a trending clip, the star further advised his fans, Chillers, to enjoy even the little things that life has to offer

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MacG has reflected on AKA's assassination. Supa Mega was gunned outside Wish restaurant in Durban on Florida Road on February 10.

'Podcast and Chill' host MacG says AKA's assassination made him decide to enjoy life to the fullest. Image: @akaworldwide and @mcgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The death of the megastar reminded everyone, including MacG, that life is indeed very short. In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said he had anxiety throughout the week that marked the rapper's death. He said Mega's murder made him realise how precious every second of being alive is.

"When it comes to death, everyday you getting closer to your death. So, if you have ninety days left on this earth and you don't know, like tomorrow it's 89... 87... 86. yeah man you just got to live life to the fullest. So, I was having those conversation in my head this week, I had a lot of anxiety this week man because of that AKA thing," said MacG as reported by ZAlebs.

Check out the full clip shared by @Takatso_Nene below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi says AKA's tragic death heavily impacted Podcast and Chill's latest episode's mood

@ManziniMpho7 said:

"AKA’s death, though The mood in the studio changed. You can feel it wasn’t the way it used to be."

@Thingah09805246 shared:

"You can tell that they were in their atmost deeper feel."

@Manny_867 posted:

"Yeah life is too short."

@Mongisid added:

"This was deep."

AKA's Funeral: Videos of AKA's Casket Getting Lowered Into Grave Trends Online After Family Asked for Privacy

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was laid to rest on February 18 at Westpark Cemetry in Johannesburg. The rapper was assassinated on February 10 by unknown gunmen outside Wish in Florida in Durban.

The country has been in mourning for the week, and AKA's family allowed fans to bid farewell at his memorial service, which was televised live on Friday. The Forbes family only asked for privacy on the day of the funeral.

AKA's burial which was reserved for close family and friends, soon became public. Pictures and videos of his family at the cemetery were leaked online, and people saw the proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News