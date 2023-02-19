The official trailer of AKA's new album was dropped on the late rapper's social media pages a day after his funeral

The posthumous album titled Mass Country will be released in five days and the Megacy is ready for new music

AKA's fans reacted to the two-minute-long clip in the comments section and some said it's going to be his best album

AKA untimely death rocked his fans to the core but luckily for them, his music lives on. The rapper was working on a new album before he died and his team and Sony Entertainment are ready to release it.

AKA's team posts Mass Country's official trailer on social media platforms

On Sunday, February 19 the trailer for Mass Country was posted on AKA's socials and excited fans. Some said they were emotional in the comments. The video shows the Lemonade rapper's journey in the music industry with some snippets from his past interviews.

Megacy reacts to AKA's album trailer and its upcoming release

People said the trailer was shot as if AKA knew his days on earth were numbered. Some said the video was painful to watch so soon after his funeral.

@Shawn_Chare mentioned:

"Why does it feel like this was made with the expectation of the reality we’re in right now."

@NellzNeshly said:

"Now we are just left with the other guy who's gonna be telling us he got Bentleys and Rolexes. What a loss."

@WamuhlePrecious stated:

"This is just weird, stop using this account."

@LadyMcMame wrote:

"Not me becoming a fan after his passing, I've been missing out."

@odedanilo tweeted:

"Some of the things he says here it’s like he knew it was his goodbye album."

@BonganiMoseamed added:

"It's so painful that he created something that he didn't live to see how it will impact people's lives. We will celebrate you Mega."

@mihle_mentoor shared:

"Mass country is going to be the greatest album of all time. LONG LIVE SUPA MEGA, LIVE LONG.❤️️"

AKA family drops his first single ‘Company’ 7 days after rapper’s death, Mzansi weighs in: “Song is fire”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that AKA's family released his first posthumous song Company dropped on Friday morning, 17 February a day before his funeral.

The late rapper features Kiddominant on the single. The song was recorded in Los Angeles, US. AKA died last Friday, 10 February in Durban.

