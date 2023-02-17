AKA's family has released his first song since his assassination in Durban last Friday night, 10 February

The single titled Company was recorded in Los Angeles, US and features his favourite collaborator, Kiddominant

Supa Mega's fans shared that they still can't believe AKA is dead and promised to stream all his new music

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's family has released his first posthumous song. Company dropped on Friday morning, 17 February a day before his funeral.

AKA's family dropped his first single after his death. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The late rapper features Kiddominant on the single. The song was recorded in Los Angeles, US. AKA died last Friday, 10 February in Durban. He was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, his family also shared a clip of AKA in the studio with Kiddominant. He was hyping his upcoming performance in the UK at the time. The Forbes captioned the post:

"C O M P A N Y ft. @kddogram Out Now. 7 Days To #MassCountry."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi reacts to AKA's new song

Peeps took to the slain star's comment section and shared mixed reactions. Some still can't believe their favourite rapper is no more.

oneboysgranson commented:

"I can’t believe all of this man, he won’t get to do the O2 Arena in the UK, this album & this track is about to do serious numbers."

nhlanhla_makhubela_20 wrote:

"In Mega we trust until the finish."

billy_goatsa said:

"Only the real will understand the sound, this Company song is fire."

jerryhamza_ commented:

"The best SA HipHop star forever and ever. Amen."

machiavellis_rise wrote:

"We taking this album all the way to PLATINUM."

dm_identityculture added:

"It breaks my heart, he paid his tributes to DJ Sumbody and it’s us paying tributes to him now."

AKA's family confirm the release of Mass Country

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family took to the late rapper's timeline to confirm the release of his new album, Mass Country. The project will be released on 24 February.

AKA was fatally shot in Durban last Friday, 10 February. The star was preparing to drop his new album during his untimely passing. The Forbes also confirmed that another single taken off the album will drop on Friday, 17 February.

In a statement on Supa Mega's Twitter and Instagram handles, his family said Mass Country will be released to honour his legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News