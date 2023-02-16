Black Coffee's highly-anticipated interview with the Podcast and Chill crew will drop in cinemas across Mzansi

The podcast's co-host, Sol Phenduka, dropped the trailer of the interview on his timeline and Mzansi can't wait for it to premiere at Ster Kinekor Cinemas on 23 February

Social media users and the fans of the podcast said they can't wait for Black Coffee to share his side of the story following his failed marriage with actress Enhle Mbali

Black Coffee's highly-anticipated interview with MacG will premiere in cinemas across Mzansi. Taking to social media, Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka posted a teaser of the interview.

The Grammy-winning DJ's interview will be broadcast at Ster Kinekor cinemas in all nine Mzansi provinces on 23 February. The world-renowned DJ is expected to open up about his failed marriage with actress Mbali Mlotshwa.

The superstar is expected to share his side of the story during his sit down with MacG and Sol Phenduka. Taking to , Sol Phenduka captioned his post:

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's interview playing at cinemas

Peeps took to Sol's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some said they were looking forward to the interview.

creativebaeza said:

"You guys are changing the podcast space."

dumzamaswana wrote:

"I will be at Baywest. Everything stops for @realblackcoffee."

tebogo_cee commented:

"You guys are killing it. This is big, man."

ro.sette6914 said:

"No other podcast on this land will ever level up to this period. Drop mic."

_mphazima wrote:

"Is there a Podcast on the Planet that premieres its episodes in Cinemas?"

sabelosabafana_ added:

"Podcast And Chill showing its muscle."

AKA's barber opens up following his shooting

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA got his last haircut from a Durban barber. The man who cut the slain star's hair on the day of his fatal shooting has opened up about their session.

The barber works at Bryd and Groom unisex grooming and beauty salon inside Wish on Florida Road where the rapper died. The gent, who wished to remain anonymous, said Supa Mega was cracking jokes on his last day alive.

He told TshisaLIVE that he had a good time with AKA. The haircutter further shared that AKA was looking forward to his show later on the day. He was shot dead after 10 pm.

