Sne Mseleku left the country concerned about her after suspicions that she had her third child on the way

Viewers of uThando Nes'thembu took to social media to speculate about the reason why snail had so many children

Netizens speculated that Sne might be suffering from a disorder that is caused by her past trauma as a child

Musa Mseleku's 23 years old child Sne Mseleku has been in the headlines for the news of her third pregnancy. Netizens had a lot to say because of Sne's age.

Sne Mseleku said he has a baby on the way, and many people are worried about her trying to figure out why she's having so many children at her age. Image: @snemseleku76

Source: Instagram

Many viewers were especially worried as they realised they might be a connection between her multiple children and her past of sexual assault. Sne faced much backlash and criticism from her family.

Sne Mseleku receives outpour of concern

Sne is receiving a lot of backlash since admitting she is expecting after MaCele interrogated her.

According to ZAlebs, peeps speculated that Sne might suffer from hypersexuality. According to the US National Library of Medicine, it is a disorder where one's sexual behavior gets in the way of maintaining a normal life. ZAlebs reports that people speculated that she may have gotten the disorder from her childhood trauma.

Many netizens have let their opinion be known about what could be the reason for Sne having multiple children so young.

@luciaralepobe commented:

"Sne got pregnant at a young age and Musa alienated her and her child. Mpumelelo has a whole baby and concessions are gently being made for him and even planning a party for said 'out of wedlock baby' One thing about the patriarchy it is gon' patriarch."

@Asante_Ayanda commented:

"It could be that she is battling with hypersexuality which is a trauma response. I feel terrible that she’s had to go through that, she needs help #Uthandonesthembu"

@Fiona00934683 commented:

"Everytime Sne’s relationship with her father improve she gets too happy and gets pregnant #Uthandonesthembu"

@FifsterMo commented:

"Most families have Sne ,a person who will self sabotage regardless how you care,support and root for them. Exhausting #Uthandonesthembu"

@Lerato__Mk commented:

"Musa wants 20 kids and Sne said no we are giving you 20 grandchildren #Uthandonesthembu"

@ZandyNk commented:

"Women like maCele are rare.Not every woman will defend their step children like this.She has defended Sne even when everyone,including her father, gave up on her.#Uthandonesthembu"

