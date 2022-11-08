Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku has taken to social media to celebrate his bundle of joy, Mnini, being a top achiever at his school

The proud polygamist and hubby to four wives posted a snap of his young boy excitedly showing off his certificate

The businessman's followers and his reality TV show viewers agreed that Mnini is a future leader of Mzansi and praised him for being a clever kid

Musa Mseleku has taken to his timeline to sing his youngest son Mnini's praises. The proud father celebrated the clever little boy for being a top achiever at his school.

The young farmer was awarded a certificate for his hard work throughout the 2022 academic year. Taking to Instagram, the polygamist excitedly told his Instagram followers that Mnini has a bright future ahead of him. The Uthando Nes'thembu star captioned a snap of Mnini showing off his certificate:

"His name is Mnini Musakawukhethi Banelebonke Mseleku, our next future leader."

The viewers of the reality show about the polygamist and his four wives and kids agreed with him. Many praised Mnini for being an intelligent boy.

leratomatshailwe00 wrote:

"Mayeni's kids look very bright. Am just saying."

nonku_nkuls commented:

"Our farmer."

nwabisadimpho said:

"I believe the statement. This boy is something else. The land belongs to him."

thulisile.zwane.121 wrote:

"My love for uMnini, very intelligent boy."

dineo_mot commented:

"My favourite Lil Man... sooo wise."

ethicsboutique said:

"He is a clever boy, he bakes also."

ndikgale wrote:

"Our farmer and all time favourite child, this one!!!"

mamcete_sihle added:

"I love this young man's diary sessions. Congratulations."

Musa Mseleku's kids get awarded for their hard work

In related news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku's children have made the polygamist proud. The excited dad took to social media to share the good news.

The Uthando Nes'thembu star's kids got awarded for their hard work at school. Beaming with pride, the businessman took to his timeline to share with his followers that some of his kids were among the top performers at their schools.

The polygamist, who has four wives and 10 kids, revealed that his daughter, Abongwe, received an academic award for bagging a 70% pass rate this year. She's a matriculant.

