Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku's has excitedly shared that some of his kids got awarded for their hard work at school

The polygamist's daughter Abongwe received a certificate for achieving a 70% pass rate in matric this year while his youngest son got a certificate in Mathematics

Social media users took to Musa Mseleku's comment section on his timeline to congratulate him and his wives for raising clever kids

Musa Mseleku's kids have made him proud. The excited father took to his timeline to share the good news.

Musa Mseleku’s kids received awards for their hard work at school. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The Uthando Nes'thembu star's kids got awarded for their hard work at school. Beaming with pride, the polygamist took to social media to share with Mzansi that some of his kids were among the top performers at their schools.

Musa Mseleku, who has four wives and 10 kids, shared that his daughter, Abongwe, received an academic award for bagging a 70% pass rate this year. She's a matriculant. Taking to Instagram, he captioned his pics with Abongwe and his wife:

"I'm so proud ngawe Lizwilikamama."

Musa also shared that his youngest son bagged an award for excelling in Maths. The polygamist's bundle of joy is in Grade 3. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Musa shared that he spoke to his son and congratulated him in person as the father could not be present for the certificate handover.

Speaking about Abongwe, he told the publication that he feels proud about her achievements. She said they've been there as parents to make sure they're supportive when it comes to their children's education.

Social media users took to Musa's comment section on the photo-sharing app to congratulate Abongwe and him for being a present dad.

fatimahkaykhan commented:

"You deserve everything you asked for, for your matric dance, a Bentley."

zandile.zaza.7503314 said:

"Congratulations, Abongwe. We love you from Cape Town."

shar_flowerbomb wrote:

"I’m just glad you’re PRESENT, bab’ Mseleku."

jillianjili commented:

"Congratulations to the Abooooooooo, well deserved."

valeriedhl said:

"Well done young lady."

latipee wrote:

"My ex high school, wish I could reverse the years, best ever. Well done, Abongwe."

manjomane_nqo added:

"A big congratulations, Abongwe."

