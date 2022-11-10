Shauwn Mkhize had tongues wagging on Twitter after people pinned her behind the stolen passports of TP Mazembe's team

This comes after the businesswoman complained that she treated terribly by the soccer club in Congo

Mzansi people made her a trending topic with talks that she's effecting revenge now that the foreign team is on SA soil

Shauwn Mkhize glammed up and got ready for the Royal AM soccer match. Image:@kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize is in Dubai relaxing after she and her soccer team Royal AM were mistreated during their visit to Congo last week.

In a twist of events, DRC's club TP Mazembe played a match against Royal AM again on Wednesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and it is reported that the team lost their passports.

TP Mazembe is allegedly stuck at a lodge in Durban while officials try to sort out the emergency.

Upon hearing the news, Tweeps under @AdvoBarryRoux tweet started speculating about who could be behind the stolen passports. Most people joked that it's no coincidence that Shauwn Mkhize complained about the hostile treatment she and Royal AM got from the Congolese team and its supporters last week.

Mzansi tweeps started praising MamKhize for having the courage to deal with bullies and giving them a taste of their own medicine.

This is speculative talk from peeps because the businesswoman is currently on a family vacation in Dubai.

Check out the Twitter post and comments below:

@Pacifique_Nteta mentioned:

"There’s no competition until the end of the World Cup, so what is Miss Mkhize thinking? She is giving them free holidays in Durban."

@Mlu_Njoms said:

"Finally! Some revenge for treating us badly when our teams play in their country."

@AfrikaMzulu posted:

"Yoh, I wonder what the outrage would've been like if it was reversed."

@OrapelengMot added:

"MaMkhize on a revenge mode."

@AKANI_NGOBENI22 said:

"She did say she would give them the same treatment, didn't expect it to be this worse."

@Mthunzer wrote:

"At last, a club owner with balls. They bullied SA teams for too long now."

@manqumana shared:

"Good one. This team and its supporters are full of nonsense vele.

