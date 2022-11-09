South Africans showed that they had no chill by turning into cyber sleuths and digging up photos of Bongani Moller and her "love"

The couple has been embroiled in a recent scandal that began when Sonia Booth included the wife in her husband's cheating

The snaps sparked a massive conversation about the marriage the pair had and that the husband has aged quite a bit

South Africans had no chill when they became cyber detectives and dug up old photos of Bongani Moller and her "love."

Mzansi peeps became cyber sleuths and dug up old snaps of Bonani Moller and her "love" online. Images: @bongz1/ Twitter

The pics were found on @bongz1's account she has on Twitter and dates back to 2013 (left) and 2015 (right). They show how young she was initially, and one user pointed out how her husband had aged rather quickly since the picture on the left.

Bongani has been accused of being the mistress of Matthew Booth. Sonia Booth made the explosive allegations in a very detailed Instagram post involving sneaky meet-ups, cheesecake and Tupperware. Twitter user @RoninDexx found the first pic and shared it.

Mzansi peeps had a field day with the pictures and even visited the old posts to post comments under Bongani, criticizing her alleged scandalous ways. Peeps also had a lot of funny things to say about it. See the comments below:

"It's all that infidelity stress."

"How can he not when he was begging her to stop cheating for 10 years "

"She got an entire Professor dribbled by a Defender "

"Cheating does that. Also, she looks like a baby."

"Begging someone to stop cheating will do that to you."

"He got tired from begging for the cheating to stop. The begging drained and aged him while hun extended her lashes and nails "

