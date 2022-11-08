Matthew Booth is facing serious accusations from his wife that he has been cheating on her for months

Sonia exposed her husband in a detailed Instagram exposé where she dished out how Matthew cheated

Matthew's mistress Bongani Möller is also a married woman, and Sonia also blasted her after contacting her husband, Klaus Möller

Sonia Booth gave a tell-all about her soccer player husband's affair since early 2022. Matthew Booth was cheating with Bongani Moller.

Sonia Booth exposed her soccer player husband for cheating on her for most of 2022 with Bongani Möller. Image: @soniabooth/@matthewboothza/@bonganimoller

Source: Instagram

Sonia opened up about her marriage trouble and why she decided to tell the world what Matthew did. South Africans were upset over Matthew's actions against his wife and 18-year-old son Nate Booth.

Matthew Booth's cheesecake for mistress drives Sonia Booth to the edge

Zalebs reports that Sonia Booth took to social media to expose Matthew Booth. Sonia details that her husband has been having an affair with Bongani Möller since Valentine's Day, February 2022.

To conduct her investigation, Sonia also contacted Bongani's husband, Klaus Möller, a 77-year-old UCT Professor of Chemical Engineering. In her posts, Sonia revealed that Bongani is a serial cheater, and the professor tried to get his wife to stop for a decade.

Bongani detailed the steamy affair, from Bongani buying Mathew Gucci cologne named Guilty. To them taking her car for a romantic getaway Empangeni.

Sonia described how her breaking point came in two parts: First, Matthew made a cheesecake for his mistress on the eve of their 18-year-old son's birthday. She said:

"In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate's bday. Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge, the entire cake, not even a taste nor 3 slices nyana for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves."

The final in the coffin was when she realised that he had used her Tupperware to deliver the cake. Sonia further proved the affair when she took a video of herself driving to Klaus's house to collect her Tupperware. She said:

"I would have let this slide too until I realised my cake carrier Tupperware was at her house. You don't mess with a Township girl and her Tupperware. "

Sonia also detailed that latest been stealing from his son's education because he did not have enough money to fund his baller lifestyle. She said:

"She should stick to her filthy rich 70-something year old sugar daddy because Matthew isn't as wealthy as he may have portrayed."

Matthew Booth gets dragged by South Africans

Netizens have since reacted to the news, and many supported Sonia. Many loved how she directly addressed Matthew and Bongani throughout her expose.

Sonia's story trended all over social media as people shared their two cents.

@Nazo_Mama commented:

"Sonia Booth left no stone unturned kwi research yakhe. Ebengafuni nomnika i chance yophika."She did want to give a chance to dispute anything] Also, baking a cake for your side when it's your child's birthday is just WILD business. Men? Shameless!"

@AndiswaLinda commented:

"Cheating is just awful. Absolutely awful. What Sonia Booth is going through is just so painful bandla."

@HonestlyUghhhhh commented:

"Sonia Booth didn’t draw the line with the Tupperware or cheating. She drew the line with that man blatantly disrespecting, disappointing and hurting his children and prioritizing his side girlfriend over their SONS birthday and needs! I would mop the floor with him"

@Noni_Khumalo commented:

"Sonia Booth is a content genius. She planned this and executed it meticulously. I stan."

@_Belahm

"You know what’s sad about the Sonia booth’s story? Is that Bongani’s husband begged her for TEN YEARS to stop cheating ten years bro?"

@TheePrincess9

"So Klaus yena just eats mystery cheesecakes and rates em without asking asking any Questions? Neh I respect Sonia Booth."

@Calidonny

"Sonia Booth was okay with this Matthew Booth and Bongani thing, his biggest mistake Tupperware! Did he not know how personal it is for a black woman?"

Source: Briefly News