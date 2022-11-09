Tito Mboweni shared that big food corporations wanted to monetise his cooking, and mzansi peeps disagreed with him

Twitter has come under vast seeping changes ever since Elon Musk took charge and suggested a monetary membership for the site

South Africans had their usual garlic-centred criticism about his cooking but wanted him to make a cheesecake instead

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni claimed that big food corporations wanted to monetise his cooking endeavours.

Tito Mboweni shared his concern about food corporations wanting to monetise his cooking while Mzansi peeps would rather have him make cheesecake. Image: @tito_mboweni/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The Twitter post had its usual criticism from Mzansi's netizens, who noticed the massive amount of garlic simmering in a pot with meat. @tito_mboweni shared his usual cooking process, but the reception was different from the usual.

South African social media spaces have been overrun with jokes about cheesecake based on the recent Booth cheating scandal that has become so popular. Sonia Booth made allegations about her husband's infidelity, including a shocking cheesecake story.

Tito's favourite food usually involves pilchards, but this time around, he used some meat for his dish. The large chunks of garlic stole the show, and some of the cloves weren't even cut. Peeps had their criticisms about it but also cracked cheesecake jokes. See the comments below:

@WhitzSA said:

"You will have to start baking now, you have competition."

@SMalebye asked:

"When making this, did you care to ask yourself how Mathew Booth would cook that?"

@Mapretty5 shared:

@Neliswa_Nelli asked:

"Do you know how to make a Cheesecake Mkhulu? "

@JAMV177 mentioned:

"Must be the garlic corporates, they’re the only ones wanting you to cook more."

@Bheka643852672 posted:

@CindyMtsotso suggested:

"You should try baking a cheesecake and leave the garlic and tomatoes alone "

@athidivine commented:

"I thought I liked garlic but hhayi bandla Mr. Mboweni put me to shame. Doesn’t even chip them anymore "

