Checkers surprised peeps and joined in on the Booth cheating drama on their app by advertising different cheesecake ingredients

The scandal has gripped the nation because of how explosive the claims and evidence Sonia Booth gave

Mzansi peeps couldn't believe the audacity of the company and laughed at how odd the whole situation was

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Popular supermarket chain Checkers surprised peeps and joined in on the Booth cheating drama on their app by advertising cheesecake ingredients and Tupperware.

Checkers got in on the Booth cheating drama by advertising cheesecake ingredients and Tupperware, making Mzansi peeps cackle. Images: Clive Rose, Arx0nt/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@Tumi213 found out about this on the Checkers app and shared the screenshots of his findings on the socials. The Twitter post tickled the funny bones of South Africans who couldn't believe the snaps.

The Booth cheating scandal has been all over the country's social media platforms because of how juicy and detailed the information that Sonia Booth gave.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many allegations of her husband's cheating were made on her Instagram, and her story about the cheesecake was quite popular. Among that, many other allegations were thrown around, making for quite an engaging story for most Mzansi netizens.

Mzansi peeps were left utterly stunned by the pictures and couldn't help but cackle at the situation. See the responses below:

@CkoBlog said:

"People who don't have twitter must be so lost."

@MollenthaM mentioned:

"South Africa is not a country stru "

@Oara_Tlhabane posted:

@Thee_MissPearlz commented:

"They always on the mark shame "

@keepthecoffee said:

"They’ve been doing the things "

@itsmytwirra shared:

@Muzlam41 mentioned:

"Nothing is serious kule app ka Musk."

@T_Daniel__ commented:

"Maybe AI data generated from Twitter "

Nando’s has no chill as it takes spicy swipe at Sonia and Matthew Booth amid cheating scandal, SA amused

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that following the cheating scandal of Sonia and Matthew Booth that trended on the timelines this week, fast-food franchise Nando's marketing team has taken a witty swipe at all the drama to make light the situation on the socials.

The company's Twitter account posted a tweet promoting ordering mains, sides and desserts on their app instead of being resourceful within your own means and suffering the consequences, as Matthew was following the cheesecake scandal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News