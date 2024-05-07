One woman had the worst date ever, and she took to social media to detail how it went, leaving many people in shock

One woman was left high and dry by her date whom she met on a dating app. She shared a video on social media detailing the event.

A woman shared her horrifying encounter from her Tinder date in a TikTok video. Image: @jessxmphoentle

Online date gone wrong

A lady who turned to online dating, hoping to find someone to complement her, was quickly left devastated by her date. The TikTok user @jessxmphoentle took to the video platform to explain how her date went.

@jessxmphoentle said in her clip that she met the guy on the Tinder app, where they planned to meet in person. The woman went on to say that when she was on a date with the man, he stole her iPhone and left her to foot the bill. She also revealed that the Tinder date ordered a Hennessy bottle.

The woman was devastated as she took to her TikTok caption to state the following:

"Srill recoveting from jhb dating pool."

Mzansi react to the woman's Tinder date experience

The video received many views and a lot of likes and comments. Many people were shocked by the woman's revelation, while her story amused others as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Nick-Nack said:

"My tinder date also stole my phone. It could be the same guy."

Palesa Hleko added:

"Tinder is where the danger is."

User shared:

"I also got robbed by this other guy. We went on a double date with my friend on our way there in the car they took out a gun and they took our phones and money, but we didn’t get hurt abafana gevaar."

Tree sap isn't honey suggested

"Coffee dates babes...get there and order juice (if you don't drink coffee) with a toasted sandwich."

Ms Lui wrote:

"Haibo that’s my story mox."

Young woman left stranded as date flees without paying the bill in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman's date went south after a guy left her to pay the bill in a trending video on social media.

As the clip continued, @shanny.n stated that the guy informed her that he was going to draw money from the ATM to pay the bill, but to her surprise, the man never returned.

