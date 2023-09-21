One woman had a sad story to share in her bid to follow a trend on TikTok where people show off their love lives

The lady was eager to make a vlog for her first date, but she was left bitterly disappointed and moved to tears

People commented on the lady's video after seeing that her heartbreak was so bad that an Uber driver got involved

One woman took part in a TikTok trend but had a sad experience. The lady took people with her on a disastrous date.

A TikTok video shows an Uber driver making his heartbroken passenger feel better. Image: @sippyteacup

The video of the woman's date got thousands of likes. Many commented, amused that an Uber driver stepped in to make the lady feel better.

Woman has meltdown after bad date

This lady @sippyteacup should have applied to a DM, but it ended badly. The pretty young woman had the worst date and cried in the Uber, and even the driver tried to comfort her. The compassionate gents stopped to buy her water, chocolate and tissues.

Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers amazed by woman's bad day

Many people commented, amused by the lady's misfortune while dating around. Netizens said she was lucky she had such a kind driver.

Lesedi Tladi suggested:

"Ayii date the Uber driver aana we move."

MaBee gushed:

"He bought you a whole roll of Baby Soft. My baby I have done this sasilwe nomfana after every turn the driver said, "'ah sorry my sister.'"

sa’a shared her story:

"I’m sorry girl, I cried so much in an uber and the driver stayed silent the whole 40 minutes sana, not even a sorry."

mazeneekos added:

"Bless the Uber driver."

percyletang548 joked:

"That man bought a whole roll of 2 ply , he wanted to make sure those tears are dry for real."

Women on TikTok brag about love life

