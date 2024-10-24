PSL side SuperSport United have signed free agent Abubeker Nassir to solve their issues in front of goal

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player has been training with the squad for months, and the Pretoria side has finally announced his arrival

Local football fans backed the Ethiopian star on social media, saying he can add quality to Gavin Hunt's squad

Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nassir has joined SuperSport United after leaving PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 24-year-old was a free agent and had been training with SuperSport while the finer details of his move were finalised.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Abubeker Nassir could solve Gavin Hunt's scoring problem at SuperSport United. Image: abubeker_nassir_fans_page/Instagram and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

SuperSport has only scored one goal in five PSL matches, and coach Gavin Hunt will hope Nassir will solve that issue while top scorer Bradley Grobler recovers from injury.

Abubeker Nassir is a SuperSport United player

SuperSport announced Nassir's arrival on Twitter (X):

According to a Briefly News source at SuperSport, the club welcomed the signing and said the player has already forged relationships with the squad after training with the side.

The source said:

"He has been training with the side for a long time, and you can say he has formed a bond with the players. Everybody here hopes he can now bring his obvious quality and talent to the playing field and help SuperSport. Unfortunately, a few details had to be sorted; otherwise, the signing would have been done sooner."

Fans back Nassir

Local football fans backed Nassir on social media, saying the striker could be a valuable addition to SuperSport if he stays fit.

Philani Caras Magubane is a fan of Nassir:

"The Ethiopian Neymar! My wish is to see him in Bucs colours one day. But congratulations to SuperSport, they have signed a very good player here."

Reabetsoe Victor Nthongoa applauded the move:

"Good, they know him, and he will score."

Shigwili Makhubele Jr. is happy:

"I'm happy for the boy; he's still good."

Lesedi Thamaga backs Nassir:

"Nassir is a quality player. He will do wonders at SuperSport; at Sundowns, he was unlucky with injuries."

Cebisa Andiswa Bongumenzi hopes for the best:

"One of the most dangerous players, but always injured."

