Ethiopian forward Abubeker Nassir hopes to impress SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt and is reportedly training with the club after struggling at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Since he joined Masandawana in 2022, the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries and has not been registered in their squad this season.

Ethiopian forward Abubeker Nassir has not been registered by Mamelodi Sundowns this season. Image: MB Media and Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP.

PSL rival SuperSport needs a new striker after top scorer Bradley Grobler was injured, but the club will not be able to sign Nassir until the next transfer window.

Abubeker Nassir is training with SuperSport United

Mngqihi speaks about Nassir in the tweet below:

After Sundowns' dominant 4-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Mngqithi confirmed that Nassir is no longer at Masandawana.

If Nassir can impress Hunt, the Ethiopian will finally get a chance to establish himself in the PSL after only managing 12 appearances for Sundowns since 2022.

Fans back Nassir's decision

Local football fans backed Nassir's decision on social media, saying the forward will be a great addition to SuperSport.

Amethyst Bongz backed the move:

"I feel like SuperSport has dealt very well with Sundowns in transfers this season. Great addition for them."

Mohammed Salah admires the player:

"Pirates and Chiefs were supposed to take this boy. If they were serious for the league title."

Mbuso Euclid says Sundowns will regret their decision:

"Thank God. Sundowns will realise how talented this guy is when they see him at SuperSport."

Ayabulela Mnyayiza is happy:

"Good for him; he can get game time now. Hunt is going to use him."

Mat'n Segolabeng is not surprised:

"It was just a matter of time."

Ducks Ramatswana made a prediction:

"Great decision. Next season, Sales will go."

Victor Aphane is a fan:

"Good player, he needs game time."

Mpharnyn Dlamini agrees with the decision:

"It a good move for him to get match fitness."

Kelello Magaba is concerned:

"He better not play against us."

Bhekani Mcijo Gumbi backed the decision:

"Good move."

SuperSport United is interested in a PSL free-agent

As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United has shown interest in striker Samir Nurkovic after he left TS Galaxy.

The 32-year-old striker emerged as a target for the Pretoria side after top scorer Bradley Grobler picked up a length injury ahead of the current season.

