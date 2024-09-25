Mamelodi Sundowns Star Abubeker Nassir is Training With a PSL Rival
- Forward Abubeker Nassir is reportedly training with SuperSport United after struggling to earn a place at Mamelodi Sundowns
- The Ethiopian star has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and has not been registered by the PSL champions for this season
- Local football fans praised the decision on social media, as they felt the forward deserved a chance to prove himself in the PSL
Ethiopian forward Abubeker Nassir hopes to impress SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt and is reportedly training with the club after struggling at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Since he joined Masandawana in 2022, the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries and has not been registered in their squad this season.
PSL rival SuperSport needs a new striker after top scorer Bradley Grobler was injured, but the club will not be able to sign Nassir until the next transfer window.
Abubeker Nassir is training with SuperSport United
Mngqihi speaks about Nassir in the tweet below:
After Sundowns' dominant 4-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Mngqithi confirmed that Nassir is no longer at Masandawana.
If Nassir can impress Hunt, the Ethiopian will finally get a chance to establish himself in the PSL after only managing 12 appearances for Sundowns since 2022.
Fans back Nassir's decision
Local football fans backed Nassir's decision on social media, saying the forward will be a great addition to SuperSport.
Amethyst Bongz backed the move:
"I feel like SuperSport has dealt very well with Sundowns in transfers this season. Great addition for them."
Mohammed Salah admires the player:
"Pirates and Chiefs were supposed to take this boy. If they were serious for the league title."
Mbuso Euclid says Sundowns will regret their decision:
"Thank God. Sundowns will realise how talented this guy is when they see him at SuperSport."
Ayabulela Mnyayiza is happy:
"Good for him; he can get game time now. Hunt is going to use him."
Mat'n Segolabeng is not surprised:
"It was just a matter of time."
Ducks Ramatswana made a prediction:
"Great decision. Next season, Sales will go."
Victor Aphane is a fan:
"Good player, he needs game time."
Mpharnyn Dlamini agrees with the decision:
"It a good move for him to get match fitness."
Kelello Magaba is concerned:
"He better not play against us."
Bhekani Mcijo Gumbi backed the decision:
"Good move."
