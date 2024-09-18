PSL club SuperSport United will search the transfer market for new players ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, 20 September 2024

Long-term injuries to Bradley Grobler and Grant Margeman have forced the club to look for replacements

Local football fans criticised SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt on social media as they feel the coach has failed to build a strong squad

SuperSport United's assistant coach, Andre Arendse, said the club will be look to sign several new players before the transfer deadline on Friday, 20 September 2024.

Ahead of the new season, SuperSport were rocked by long-term injuries to striker Bradley Grobler and midfielder Grant Margeman, which means replacements are needed.

SuperSport United coaches Andre Arendse and Gavin Hunt needs to replace injured stars. Image: SuperSportFC.

Source: Twitter

Following Grobler's injury, SuperSport has recently shown interest in free agent Samir Nurkovic, who previously played for the club's coach, Gavin Hunt.

SuperSport United needs new players

Arendse speaks about SuperSport's transfer needs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Arendse said the club needs to replace key players after their 2-0 PSL-opening defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, 17 September.

Arendse said:

"We've got key players missing, we've got Grant Margeman out for months, we've got Bradley Grobler out for months. These are two key players that we are missing, and big for the team, so we've got to replace them. And we're trying to secure one or two [signings] before the window closes."

Fans criticise Hunt

Local football fans took to social media to criticise Hunt, as they feel the PSL-winning coach has failed SuperSport.

Van Wyk Vandag says SuperSport needs new players:

"Yes, it will be better because the team I saw yesterday won't even reach the top eight.

Kaene Mokgophe is not a fan of Gavin Hunt:

"Gavin should be one of the people to exit SuperSport and be replaced."

Frank Masemola does not rate SuperSport:

"They must be relegated."

Thabang Filix is frustrated:

"So they just realised yesterday that they need players; Gavin Hunt is confused."

Mahambanjengomneke Khumalo made a suggestion:

“Lesedi Kapinga free agent.”

Gavin Hunt is searching for goals

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is interested in signing Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa.

The SuperSport coach said the club is desperate to find a new striker after top scorer Bradley Grobler picked up a long-term injury.

Source: Briefly News