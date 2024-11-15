Hulking forward Wilco Louw has returned to the Springbok starting line-up ahead of their match against England on Saturday, 16 November 2024

Coach Rassie Erasmus said the world champions are expecting a tough encounter against the 2003 Rugby World Cup champions

Local rugby fans admired the Boks on social media, saying coach Erasmus is blessed to have a quality squad depth

Four-time Rugby World Cup champions Springboks welcomed Wilco Louw back to their starting line-up for the match against England on Saturday, 16 November 2024.

Ahead of the match at Twickenham, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus made 12 changes from the side that beat Scotland on Sunday, 10 November, including Louw's first inclusion since 2021.

Wilco Louw back to the Bok starting line-up. Image: Bob Bradford/CameraSport and Steve Haag/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus said the match against the 2003 world champions will be tougher than their 32-15 victory over Scotland.

Rassie Erasmus is preparing for a challenging match

The Boks announced their starting line-up on Twitter(X):

According to the Bok website, Erasmus said he made changes to the squad in anticipation of facing a passionate England side that lost both of their recent Tests.

Erasmus said:

"England poses a completely different challenge to Scotland, and we selected our squad based on what we would like to do in the match and what we think will be best to counter England's challenge. They are playing at home in front of a passionate home crowd, and we know they will give everything to turn their Series around, so we believe it will be a hard match until the final whistle."

Fans are impressed by the Boks

Local rugby fans praised the Boks for putting out a quality side despite making 12 changes, including the exclusion of prolific try-scorer Makazole Mapimpi.

Josh Mase admires the Boks:

"An All Blacks fan here, but man, your sides always looked stacked, and you guys always make heaps of changes!! Hope my All Blacks can get to this position soon."

Michael Pegram says the Boks are flexing:

"This team basically tells Scotland they were our warm-up game, and Rassie wanted to give our players a run."

Richard Witton-Smith feels for a player:

"Gotta feel for Esterhuizen; had a blinder last week compared to Am."

Gunnar Foshaugen is amazed:

"Just the fact that we can pick a team based on the opposition, game plan, and rest for some players speaks volumes about the depth of the Springboks. It is important that all get game time even though the team has a small core."

Lourens Millard is impressed:

"Now, this is one scary squad. Quality all over the place. Not crazy about starting Manie, but if it's nice dry weather and the pack is dominating, I am sure he will be firing. Very happy with this selection."

Siya Kolisi spends quality time with his children in London

As Briefly News reported, Bok skipper Siya Koilisi shared adorable pictures and videos on Instagram of him and his children spending the day at a London fire station.

The Bok skipper showed that he had a great day with his children ahead of the match against England on Saturday, 16 November 2024.

