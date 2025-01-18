Late Joost Van Der Westhuizen’s Son Marks 21st Birthday, SA Celebrates Him

Joost van der Westhuizen's son, Jordan, celebrates his 21st birthday eight years after his father died of motor neurone disease

The former Springboks captain's wife, Amor Vittone, post a heartfelt tribute video on social media to celebrate their son's birthday

The post on Facebook sparked reactions from South African social media users as they celebrated the rugby legend's son

The son of late South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen marked his 21st birthday with his mother, Amor Vittone, sharing a lovely tribute video on her social media page.

Jordan van der Westhuizen hit the milestone eight years after his father passed on in 2017 after battling with motor neurone disease.

Jordan took a different career path from his father despite taking after the rugby legend's athletic spirit. He plays football as a goalkeeper and has played for Valencia's youth academy and Reading.

Late Joost Van Der Westhuizen in action during a Tri-Nation testmatch between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, 1999. Photo: Odd Andersen.

The 21-year-old hopes to represent his favourite football club, Liverpool FC, in the future.

Van der Westhuizen's son marks his 21st birthday

Amor Vitton took to her page on Facebook to post a lovely video to celebrate Jordan's birthday on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The video includes pictures of Jordan with his late father and also highlights the good moments he's had throughout his childhood.

Amor Vittone celebrates Jordan van der Westhuizen on his 21st birthday on social media. Photo: amor.vittone.

"Happy birthday, Jordan! 21 Today 🥂 You are the most amazing son anybody could ask for ❤️ Have a blast today, my angel," she said in the caption.

"Keep on shining your beautiful light, and may blessings fill your year. I am so PROUD of you 🥰. Love you, Mom. I wrote this song, "Universe of Love", for Jordan, when he was 1 year old Baie dankie André Mostert vir die pragtige video."

The video shared by Jordan's mother sparked reactions from Netizens on social media.

Fans celebrate Jordan on his 21st birthday

Loren De Villiers said:

"Happy 21st birthday Jordan 🥳 Today we get to celebrate the incredible person God created you to be. You’ve brought so much light and laughter to our family, and I know you’re just getting started on an amazing journey. May your 21st year bring you exciting opportunities and unforgettable adventures."

Berenice Eckhardt wrote:

"Precious memories Amor proud mother of an amazing and handsome son. May he be blessed with wisdom to live a long and successful life. Enjoy your birthday🌹🌹"

Marieta Fouche reacted:

"How special is this trip down memory lane, with the voice of an angel singing the most special words🙌 I salute you Amor for always being the "Bigger" person. For always doing what is best for your kids, and for raising Jordan to be this awesome young man🙌Happy 21st birthday Jordan🎉 You are a very special young man."

Rencia Vittone commented:

"Such an awesome video Well done in raising such a handsome young man Amor Vittone Enjoy your celebrations Jordan."

Sandra Liebenberg shared:

"Happy 21st birthday Jordan! Your family can be so proud of the wonderful talented young man you are!"

