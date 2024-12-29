Liverpool are reportedly set to lose one of their best players, Trent Alexander-Arnold, on a free transfer this summer.

The England international is considering joining Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid when his contract with the Merseyside Reds ends in the summer.

The Liverpool defender moving to Real Madrid will see him play alongside his England national teammates and close friend Jude Bellingham.

Trent's decision to 'dump' Liverpool for Real Madrid

Football analyst Michael Afolayan, in a chat with Briefly News, pointed out why Alexander-Arnold is making the right decision to join Real Madrid from Liverpool.

"It might still be a rumour, but it's definitely the right decision for Trent to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid," he said.

"He's achieved everything he's dreamt of achieving with his childhood club [which is Liverpool] and choosing a club that's a level higher than the Reds in terms of standards seems fair for the English defender.

"He's going to win more trophies with Madrid and playing alongside some of the best young players in the world who are entering their prime just like him.

"I've seen some Liverpool fans blasting Trent for wanting to join Real Madrid rather than signing a new contract with the Reds.

"It's funny that most fans of other clubs have yet to come to terms with the fact that Real Madrid are at the pinnacle of club football. Your club players will always dream of playing for them, and the reverse is not the case for them.

"When Madrid comes for your player [except you play for Barcelona, though they've done it for them too before], you just need to accept your fate or pray the player rejects their approach."

