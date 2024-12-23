Football analyst Michael Afolayan, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, explained why Atletico Madrid are the favourite team to win the Spanish La Liga this season, not Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"The Spanish La Liga is the main focus this season for me due to how things turned around since November," he said.

"Well, most [including me] thought it would be business as usual between Barcelona and Real Madrid, but Atletico Madrid's run since November has changed the dynamics.

"The Rojiblancos' victory over Barcelona on Saturday night put them in place as the favourites to win La Liga this season.

"It's Atletico's league to lose this season, as they showed that they can maintain this moment last night, while Barcelona and Madrid still have much to handle this campaign.

"Barca and Madrid will feature in the Spanish Super Cup in January, another competition that could affect their focus in the league.

"I expect Diego Simeone to guide his team to the third league title under his guidance this season."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News