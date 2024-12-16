Barcelona's poor run of form in the Spanish La Liga is not yet over as they stumble to defeat against Leganes at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday evening.

Spanish defender Sergio Gonzalez's lone strike in the opening four minutes of the game gave the Madrid-based club all three points against the league leaders.

The Catalans are still top of the La Liga table with 38 points; they are levelled on points with second-placed Atletico Madrid and one point ahead of defending champions Real Madrid,

Who's to blame for Barcelona's loss against Leganes

While chatting with Briefly News, football analyst Tosin Alli shared his thoughts on Barcelona's loss against the newly promoted side Leganes.

"Barcelona were the better side from start to finish, but Robert Lewandowski let them down," he said.

"Lewandowski has been the go-to guy when it comes to scoring for Barca this season, but his numerous missed chances cost them the game.

"Aside from Lewandowski's poor finish in the match, Leganes goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic had a fantastic game and made some great saves to earn all three points for his team."

