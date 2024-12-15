CAFCL: 3 Best Players in Mamelodi Sundowns’ Win Over Raja Casanblanca

Mamelodi Sundowns earned their first win in the CAF Champions League after defeating Raja Casablanca at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, stated the best players in Sundowns' win over Raja CA.

"Iqraam Rayners stood out for me today, especially the way he was able to hit the back of the net from that position," he said.

"He is definitely one of the best strikers in Africa this season, and he's a man in form. Teboho Mokoena also impressed, making interceptions and tackles.

"Marcos Allende also had the midfield under control, and his distribution of long balls was top-notch."

Source: Briefly News