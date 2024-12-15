Cardoso Opens Up on Two Things He Doesn’t Speak About After Sundowns’ Win

Mamelodi Sundowns' new head coach, Miguel Cardoso, has opened up on two things he dislikes speaking about after Masandawana's win over Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.

"We have the players with commitment so that things will happen with the right emotional approach.

"So I'm happy that we made the changes according to the game situation and the players reacted well… but I need to go deeper into the game analysis to have a clear perception of individual things.

"Usually, there are two things I don't speak about – the referees and individual performances of the players because I really like to watch the game in detail so I can be fair, and I usually keep it for them.

Source: Briefly News