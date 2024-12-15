Issue Miguel Cardoso Needs to Address Quickly at Mamelodi Sundowns
Miguel Cardoso began his reign at Mamelodi Sundowns with a win over Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.
Despite the good start, the Portuguese manager still needs to make a decision about a particular aspect of the club.
Uche Anuma, while chatting with Briefly News, pointed out what Cardoso needs to address quickly before making his decision.
"It was a good start for Miguel Cardoso, but he needs to be wary of some of the mistakes his predecessors made while at the club," he said.
"He needs to learn from Manqoba's mistakes. He brought up the captaincy issues and might face serious problems if he takes away the captain handband from Williams.
"Williams is the perfect leader for the team in the absence of Themba, and Miguel should consider sticking with it."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.