MC Alger vs Orlando Pirates: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Orlando Pirates will face MC Alger in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers are one of the two Premier Soccer League clubs still competing for continental glory in the Champions League this season, with Mamelodi Sundowns being the second side.

Briefly News outlines some details you need to know about the Sea Robbers' tie with the Algerian giants in the biggest competition for clubs in Africa.

MC Alger vs Orlando Pirates: All you need to know Match preview

MC Alger are going into the tie with a good run of form in their league. They are currently unbeaten in their last four matches before the international break; winning three games and the last one ending in a draw.

Like Pirates, Alger are also working on ending their long-wait of winning the competition, with their last win coming in 1976.

The Soweto giants are also in good form heading into the match in Algeria. They are also on he back of a four-match unbeaten run, winning three and drawing one just like the Algerian giants.

Jose Riveiro's side's latest big win came against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

Team news and possible lineups

MC Alger possible lineup: Abdelatif Ramdane, Kamel Hamidi, Ayoub Abdellaoui, Ayoub Ghezala, Reda Halaimia, Mohamed Benkhemassa, Amine Messoussa, Larbi Tabti, Akram Bouras, Tayeb Meziani, Sofiane Bayazid.

Orlando Pirates possible lineup: Sipho Chaine, Deano Van Rooyen, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Deon Hotto, Makhehlene Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Evidence Makgopa.

Head-to-head

This would be the first encounter between Pirates and MC Alger, but the Sea Robbers faced an Algerian side in the group stage of the competition when they locked horns with CR Belouizdad.

Time and where to watch

The match between MC Alger and the Soweto giants is scheduled for 21:00 South African time on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962, in Algeria.

The match will be broadcast live on SABC Sport and SuperSport; it can also be streamed on SABC Plus.

