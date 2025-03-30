Nasreddine Nabi has singled out Yusuf Maart for praise despite missing a penalty during Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership

The Soweto giants suffered a 2-1 loss against the Backheel Boys despite being the better side in both first and second half of the match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

The former Young Africans head coach explained how the South African midfielder gave his team what they needed after missing from the spot-kick

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has decided to hail Amakhosi captain Yusuf Maar despite missing a penalty in their 2-1 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The South African midfielder was given a golden chance to put the Glamour Boys ahead after 11 minutes of play after stepping up to take the penalty awarded to Chiefs by the centre referee, but his effort hit the post.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder made up for his early penalty miss by scoring an equaliser four minutes after the Backheel Boys took the lead.

The Soweto giants were unable to get something out of the match as a late goal from Knox Mutizwa gave the host all three points as they continue to struggle in the Betway Premiership this season under the Tunisian gaffer.

It was Kaizer Chiefs 10th defeat in the Premier Soccer League this season, and are languishing in eighth place on the log with just 29 points from 23 matches.

They are being followed closely by Chippa United, who are on 28 points from 21 matches, while Golden Arrows, who have three outstanding games are just two points behind Amakhosi.

Nasreddine Nabi hails Yusuf Maart after losing to Arrows

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi is happy with the character Yusuf Maart showed during their defeat against Manqoba Mngqithi despite missing a spot-kick in the game.

The Tunisian tactician claimed the captain showed character after missing the spot-kick and showed the character the team needed in the match even after being booed by a section of Kaizer Chiefs' fans in the stands.

"I think it shows the strong character that he has, coming from missing the penalty and scoring,” the former AS FAR Rabat head said during his post-match conference.

"Also, in the game, he was present, and that’s the mental strength we needed."

Kaizer Chiefs will continue their quest to finish strongly in the Betway Premiership as they will host TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium next weekend and are condemned to getting all three points if they want to make it to MTN8 next season.

