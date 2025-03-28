Two Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs are reportedly working on signing a South African international from Kaizer Chiefs in the summer

The Kaizer Chiefs player has caught attention of the Betway Premiership due to his standout performances in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) and for the Bafana Bafana

The Glamour Boys are keen on keeping the South African defender longer at the club with Thatayaone Ditlhokwe already leaving the club for Libya in January

Two Premier Soccer League sides are said to be interested in signing Bafana Bafana star Aden McCarthy from Kaizer Chiefs after the player's impressive performance in the DStv Diski Challenge [DDC] this season.

McCarthy was named in Molefi Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad that faced Egypt in a two-legged qualifier for the upcoming CHAN competition.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach decided to use the youngster as a second half substitute in the first leg against the Pharaohs which ended 1-1, before starting him in the second leg which ended 3-1 away.

The 21-year-old has been an important member of Amakhosi reserve team thi season, and scored form the penalty spot in both legs against Orlando Pirates this campaign.

In the Soweto derby last weekend, McCarthy scored one of the two penalties awarded to the Glamour Boys in he Soweto derby making it four goals for the South African defender in the league this season.

There are reports claiming the Bafana Bafana defender will start training with Nasreddine Nabi's squad ahead of next season, but that could stop as two clubs are already monitoring the player's situation at Kaizer Chiefs.

McCarthy chances of making it at Amakhosi just presented it self after Thatayaone Ditlhokwe left the Soweto giants for a move to Libya and summer signing Rushwin Dortley also being ruled out of the season due to injury.

Nabi currently has Inacio Miguel, Given Msimango, and Zitha Kwinika, which means McCarthy could get a chance to break into the first-team setup.

PSL clubs interested in signing McCarthy from Kaizer Chiefs

According to a report by FARPost, Marumo Gallants and TS Galaxy are monitoring McCarthy's situation at Kaizer Chiefs and would be interested in signing him in the summer.

Report also have it that Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars are looking at the possibility of signing the South African international on loan.

The Kaizer Chiefs defender had a trial with Sheriff Tiraspol recently but failed to secure a move to European as the Moldovan side preferred to sign a more experienced player in his position.

The talented defender is still on a DDC contract with the Soweto giants, and there are doubts about him agreeing to a professional contract with Anakhosi.

