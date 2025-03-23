Kaizer Chiefs Pushing Hard to Sign Bafana Bafana Star From PSL Rivals
Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly pushing hard to sign Bafana Bafana star Fawaaz Basadien from their Premier Soccer League rivals Stellenbosch FC in the next summer transfer window.
"I believe this is a much stronger and improved offer. It’s for a player they truly need, and they are doing everything they can to secure him," a source shared with the outlet.
"We all know that Stellies hold the cards in this deal, but Chiefs are determined to sign him, which is why they’ve made a new offer that’s more enticing."
"Last season, they were working with a budget of around R50 million, but they increased it in January, and now they plan to raise it again to get closer to the players’ demands, including a winger, a striker, and, of course, a left-back. With this new, higher budget, it could work out."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.