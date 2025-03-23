Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly pushing hard to sign Bafana Bafana star Fawaaz Basadien from their Premier Soccer League rivals Stellenbosch FC in the next summer transfer window.

"I believe this is a much stronger and improved offer. It’s for a player they truly need, and they are doing everything they can to secure him," a source shared with the outlet.

"We all know that Stellies hold the cards in this deal, but Chiefs are determined to sign him, which is why they’ve made a new offer that’s more enticing."

"Last season, they were working with a budget of around R50 million, but they increased it in January, and now they plan to raise it again to get closer to the players’ demands, including a winger, a striker, and, of course, a left-back. With this new, higher budget, it could work out."

