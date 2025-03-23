Botswana FA Apologise to Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Over Captaincy Controversy

The Botswana Football Association has apologized to former Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe in response to the recent controversy regarding the national team’s captaincy.

"We have taken note of the conversation between 'Dindi' and BFA Vice President 2. As the BFA, we want to clearly state that this conversation did not reflect the official stance of the BFA," the association said in a statement.

"We deeply regret that this unfortunate conversation took place. It was never our intention to be involved in such a situation, and it certainly does not align with the values that the BFA is known for. We also want to inform you that, as a valued member of the national team, we were unaware of this conversation.

"We understand why you felt upset and why it impacted your claim. We fully recognize your frustration, and we offer our sincere apologies for the actions that took place. We know these actions could damage the positive relationship we've built.

"However, we are committed to resolving this issue and fostering a strong working relationship to ensure the success of our project. Please accept our heartfelt apologies, and we assure you that this will not happen again."

Source: Briefly News