Kaizer Chiefs Youngster Rated As the Best by Amakhosi Goalkeeper Trainer
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper assistant trainer, Aubrey Mathibe, has rated Amakhosi youngster Bontle Molefe as a special talent.
"I believe he's one of the best goalkeepers I’ve ever seen in South Africa," the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeping coach told FARPost.
"As a goalkeeper, patience is key, and I know that from experience. I always remind him of this. I was at Kaizer Chiefs myself, and I played only two games.
"I was there, fully committed to my role, and doing well because at Kaizer Chiefs if you're not performing, you won't last. For someone as talented as him, patience is crucial. He needs to keep working hard because success will come, but only with time and dedication.
"Being a goalkeeper is different from being an outfield player. Sometimes you might sit on the bench for two or three years without playing, so it’s important to stay patient and keep a positive mindset. But when you finally get that opportunity, you have to seize it."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.