Cruel Summer season 3 cancelled: here is why Freeform ended the series

Freeform has officially ended Cruel Summer after only two seasons, confirming that the Cruel Summer season 3 cancelled rumours are true. Despite a strong debut, declining ratings and strategic shifts at Freeform led to this decision.

Ratings didn’t justify the costs of doing so.

Key takeaways

Freeform cancelled Cruel Summer due to significant viewership declines and anthology fatigue .

due to significant viewership declines and . The Cruel Summer season 2 shift in tone and the new Cruel Summer cast contributed to audience fragmentation.

season 2 shift in tone and the new cast contributed to High production costs made renewal unsustainable amid Freeform’s budget reevaluation.

made renewal unsustainable amid Freeform’s budget reevaluation. Executive producers expressed disappointment but acknowledged the network’s creative realignment.

but acknowledged the network’s creative realignment. The Cruel Summer cast included Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia in season 1.

Cruel Summer overview

Genre Teen drama, thriller, mystery Created by Bert V. Royal Network Freeform Seasons 2 Episodes 20 Premiere date 20 April 2021 Final episode date 31 July 2023 Format Anthology Main season 1 cast Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez Main season 2 cast Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck Setting Skylin, Texas (S1); Chatham, Washington (S2) Ratings Peaked at 0.75 million viewers (Season 1) Cancellation date December 2023 Status Cancelled

Cruel Summer season 3 cancelled: a look into Freeform's decision

The Cruel Summer show brought something refreshing to the teen drama genre with its psychological twists. However, Freeform confirmed on 8 December 2023 that the Cruel Summer TV series would not return for a third instalment. This came as a shock to many, particularly given its promising debut.

Freeform noted that the cancellation was part of a broader content strategy reset. The network is now focusing on cost-effective programming and broader audience appeal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simran Sethi, Freeform's EVP of programming, hoped to revive Good Trouble and Cruel Summer, but low ratings and high costs made it unfeasible. With Disney aiming to slash another $2 billion and most viewers streaming via Hulu, the network chose not to proceed.

Mixed reception and declining viewership

While Cruel Summer season 1 was praised for its tight storytelling and fresh cast, Cruel Summer Season 2 did not match the same critical reception or viewer enthusiasm.

According to TV Series Finale, season two saw a sharp drop, averaging just a 0.05 rating among adults aged 18 and 49 and around 131,000 live viewers. That’s a steep decline of 59% in ratings and 51% in viewership compared to the first season.

Reddit users on r/CruelSummer echoed similar sentiments about season 2’s performance:

Traditional_Cut37 wrote,

Season 2 was horrible that’s why

ExcellentAd3166 stated,

Season 2 was an absolute flop. Such a disappointment after such a stellar first season, in my opinion.

Asleep_Dragonfly5653 commented,

I couldn’t even finish season 2

Some users, however, had different sentiments on the matter. For example, cat787878 said,

I know nobody liked Season 2 but I low-key loved it. They had a real opportunity with season 3. I just loved where they filmed so much and while personalities were over the top it was campy and cute. I hope someone picks it up!

Is Cruel Summer season 1 and 2 connected?

One of the main appeals of the Cruel Summer TV series was its anthology approach. However, this format also made it difficult to retain a consistent fan base. Creators confirmed they are not, beyond thematic parallels.

This disconnect may have contributed to viewer drop-off. In a ComicBook.com interview, executive producer Michelle Purple acknowledged,

We struggled with where to go from there because it really felt like [Season 1] really had stuck the landing, and it was a complete story.

FAQs

The anthology format of the Cruel Summer TV series allowed for fresh narratives each season, but it also left several major plot points unanswered. Among them are:

Was Jeanette found guilty in Cruel Summer?

Jeanette was never legally convicted; Kate recants her defamation claim in court, and Jeanette drops her lawsuit after Kate declares she was wrong. However, the final scene reveals she likely heard Kate in the basement and remained silent, a moral crime left unresolved.

Did Jeanette know Kate was there?

Jeanette insists she never saw Kate, and it is confirmed she did not witness her at the window, but a chilling reveal shows she heard Kate’s cries in 1994 and chose to leave her unheard.

Why did Jeanette smile at the end of Cruel Summer?

Jeanette's final smile comes as she hears Kate’s voice calling from Martin's basement and chooses not to help, revealing she knowingly let Kate remain trapped for the sake of preserving her newfound popularity.

What happened to Megan's pregnancy in Cruel Summer?

Megan’s pregnancy scare in Cruel Summer was a false alarm, with no actual baby involved, as confirmed by showrunner Elle Triedman. It was used purely to heighten drama and deepen character dynamics.

Is Kate telling the truth in Cruel Summer?

Her story is largely true. She was groomed, later imprisoned in Martin’s basement, and ultimately shot him in self-defence. Although some details changed during the legal process, her main account was backed by both evidence and her recovered memories.

Is Cruel Summer based on a true story?

The TV show is not based on a true story. It is entirely fictional, though it draws inspiration from real-life dynamics of teen drama, trauma, and media sensationalism.

Wrapping up

The confirmation that Cruel Summer season 3 is cancelled marks the end of an ambitious anthology that dared to be different. The series managed to leave a significant cultural footprint.

