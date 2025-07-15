A woman who was getting ready to enjoy her drink made a concerning discovery about the product that she was about to consume

The lady posted a TikTok video where she exposed a certain brand of alcohol that repackaged its products

Many people were taken aback by evidence the woman filmed showing that she was drinking a different product without knowing it

One woman posted a video of the moment she found out that her drink of choice was actually something different. The lady who posted a video proving that an alcohol brand reinvented itself.

A woman found out that her drink of choice is actually something else. Image: @athinitiezphandle

The video of the woman's discovery received a lot of attention on social media. People were taken aback by the alcohol brand's brave stunt.

In a video by @athinitiezphandle, the woman was opening a can of Barbados Mojito when she noticed the label peeling. She was asking "what is this" while removing the label and found out that it was actually a can labelled Priestley Premium. In her caption, the woman asked if she would be able to sue the liquor store for selling her the repackaged product.

According to Import Export License, it is legal to cover an existing label on a product with another as long as it does not mislead consumers. White labeling, when one company rebrands a product and sells it under a new name is a common business practice. Investec reported that the strategy has been long established and consumers still get value for their money thanks to South Africa's reputable manufacturers and retailers.

Rebranding products is legal in South Africa. Image: Ilbusca

South Africans react to woman's drink

Many people commented encouraging the woman to get compensated for being misled about the brand she's drinking. Other online users had jokes with some asking the woman what is Barbados, implying she should have stuck to established brands when shopping for beverages. Watch the woman's discovery and the funny comments below:

sbo said:

"lol 😂but Priestly was discontinued nje."

Faheem Bassier explained:

"It's called white labeling, you buy from a company producing a product, and put your own labeling on, perfectly legal."

Kronje27 added:

"Yoh what a financial breakthrough. Sue them ASAP."

Miss TN🩷🌸🌺🌹💐 added:

"You deserve to work with Mkhwanazi 😹😹😹😹 uncovering the truth."

EDDIE wrote:

"ThIs month is a month oF revelations 🤣"

Mankcibi exclaimed:

"Haybo Priestley is back 😂😂 ibindiphatha kakuhle ke ngo 2021, jike yanyamalala."

The School of Cool asked:

"Mara nawe🥺, what is Barbados ??"

Kronje27 joked:

