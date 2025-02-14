Kaizer Chiefs Confirm Major Exit Ahead of Chippa United Clash in Nedbank Cup
Kaizer Chiefs have announced a major exit from their club ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Chippa United at the FNB Stadium.
The Soweto giants only shot at winning a title this season remain in the Nedbank Cup.
Kaizer Chiefs announce Ditlhokwe's exit
Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement about Thatayaone Ditlhokwe's move to Liyan side Al-Ittihad on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Kaizer Chiefs have reached an agreement with Libyan club, Al-Ittihad for the transfer of defender, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe," the club stated on their social media page.
"We wish him the best of luck in his new venture."
Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr stated why the Glamour Boys allowed Ditlhokwe to leave the club despite returning to the starting lineup.
“It was not an easy decision for us when Al-Ittihad approached us regarding TT,” he told the club’s official website.
“We engaged the player, and during our discussions, he expressed his desire to move to Libya for further experience and opportunities. As a Club, we didn’t want to impede his progress, and we appreciate his professionalism and discipline.
“Although we will miss him, we believe this is a fantastic opportunity for him, and we would like to thank him for his dedicated service to Chiefs and wish him the best of luck in his new venture.”
Reactions as Ditlhokwe leaves Kaizer Chiefs
Meshack Mathe Bevhula said:
"You don't have enough quality players but you letting go of quality players....ai My FC yona."
Sibonelo Mvelase wrote:
"Sad to see him go. But it shows we are back in the right direction. When last we hear about the club getting interested to our player."
Mbali Mazibuko reacted:
"All the best TT, continue to serve the game and it will look after you and your family. You’re a seasoned professional player, your work, dedication and humility are outstanding. You’ll always be a khosified. All the best, I know you’ll do great things."
zwelandilemtya commented:
"Thanks to the coach for being honest to TT , his was clear from start that TT is not his first choice player , when opportunity arise coach didn't stand on his way , Go boy and make money while you grow your football career."
Bonani Pythagoras Jija shared:
"I would like to believe that this is a calculated decision, the boy regained his confidence and was doing well every chance he gets, but if that's the coaches decision then we just support whoever they bring to replace him."
