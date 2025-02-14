Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior praised Thatayaone Ditlhokwe after the defender joined Libyan side Al-Ittihad Club

Dithlokwe, a Botswana international, joined left Chiefs in a reported R15 million move from the Soweto giants

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to wish Ditlhokwe well, saying the player made an impact at Chiefs

Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has left Kaizer Chiefs to join Libyan side Al-Ittihad Club in a move reportedly worth R15 million.

Kaizer Motaung, Chiefs’ sporting director, wished the player well on his new journey and said the move was only made after discussions with the Botswana international.

Botswanan defender Thatyaone Ditlhokwe has left Kaizer Chiefs to join Libyan side Al-Ittihad. Image: KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Dithlokwe will join the Libyan side, currently fourth on the log and have also signed Egyptian striker Mahmoud Kahraba, who previously criticised Mzansi coach Pitso Mosimane.

Kaizer Motaung Junior wished Thatayaone Ditlhokwe well

Motaung Junior speaks about Ditlhokwe in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Motaung Junior praised Dithlokwe for his service to Chiefs, while coach Nasreddine Nabi offered a supporting message to Amakhosi fans.

Motaung Junior said:

“During our discussions, he expressed his desire to move to Libya for further experience and opportunities. As a club, we didn’t want to impede his progress, and we appreciate his professionalism and discipline. We will miss him, but we believe this is a fantastic opportunity for him. We would like to thank him for his dedicated service to Chiefs and wish him the best of luck in his new venture.”

Chiefs confirmed Ditlhokwe's exit on Twitter (X):

Chiefs continue squad rebuild

During the January transfer window, Chiefs signed Glody Lilepo, Thabo Cele and Tashreeq Morris as coach Nabi looks to end their decade-long silverware drought.

The Soweto giants are aiming for a high finish in the PSL season and bring in more new faces next season after prime target Feisal Salum dropped a hint of potentially moving to the PSL.

Chiefs will have a chance to stay in the running for the Nedbank Cup when they face Chippa United on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs added Tashreeq Morris to their squad during the January transfer window. Image: KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs fans thank Ditlhokwe

Amakhosi fans praised Dithlokwe on social media, saying they will miss the Botswanan defender after his move to Libya.

Junior Du Preez hopes for the best:

“Let's wish Thatayaone Ditlhokwe all the best in his new chapter. His departure presents an opportunity for other players to come and shine. His growth and potential at Kaizer Chiefs was evident and this move presents him with new challenges and opportunities for further development. We appreciate Thatayaone Ditlhokwe's contributions to the team and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Vunene Makamu Rsa will miss Ditlhokwe:

“Good luck TT, we appreciate you Kau; you were starting to have a good combination and solid defender at the back. Go and represent the Botswana flag. You are a well-disciplined defender and you deserve all the good things in your heart.”

Masungulo Genesis praised the move:

“This guy didn't contribute much going forward for Kaizer Chiefs, but he gave us something Cross and Mashiane couldn't at the back. Dove is there as his replacement. Good business for Kaizer Chiefs.”

HeavyRain BeKillinshows says Dithlokwe was not appreciated at Chiefs:

“Somehow we appreciated him a bit less than he deserved, but at least he leaves on a good note. Farewell Bafo.”

Charlie Minga-more Morolong backed Ditlhokwe:

“Farewell and good luck to TT. He served the Khosi nation well; now it's time for new challenges.”

Bobby Motaung backs Nasreddine Nabi

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager has backed coached Nasreddine Nabi after he arrived at the club.

Chiefs are currently sixth on the PSL log, after seven victories in 17 league matches and Motaung has backed the Tunisian to guide the side to silverware in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News