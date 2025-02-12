Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Feisal Salum could be heading to the PSL after reportedly rejecting a new offer at current club Azam FC

The Tanzanian star has been linked to the Soweto giants for several months and reportedly had a January transfer bid rejected

Chiefs fans expressed excitement on social media, already welcoming the Tanzanian star to the PSL

Tanzanian midfielder Feisal Salum has dropped a major hint that he could be heading to the PSL after stating his intent to leave Azam FC at the end of the season.

Salum has been linked with Chiefs for several months and the Tanzanian star could be available at the end of the season after reportedly rejecting a contract extension at Azam.

The Soweto giants reportedly had a R6 million transfer bid rejected for Salum in the January transfer window with Azam reportedly valuing the player closer to R40 million.

Kaizer Chiefs could land top transfer target

Salum rejected Azam's new deal, according to the tweet below:

According to an AfricaFoot source, Salum was offered a mega-money contract by Azam, but the 27-year-old is seeking a new challenge and could be heading to the PSL.

The source said:

“Feisal Salum has informed the club that he will not extend his contract. He is enjoying his experience at Azam, a big club, but he wants to explore new opportunities at the end of the season. A move to Kaizer Chiefs? It is still too early to say for sure, but it is a very serious possibility.”

Chiefs welcomed Lilepo to the club on their Twitter (X) profile:

Nasreddine Nabi adds several new stars to Chiefs

During the January transfer window, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi brought in three new faces after signing Tashreeq Morris, Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo.

The Tunisian coach also brought in several stars at the start of the season and hopes to continue his rebuild at the Soweto giants after being linked with several stars.

Nabi is determined to end Chiefs’ decade-long wait for silverware and reportedly turned down an offer from the Tunisian national team to stay at the Soweto giants.

Fans are excited

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say they are excited to welcome Salum to the PSL and they hope Chiefs will complete the signing.

Mthetho Maluleke says Chiefs will be on top again:

“Kaizer Chiefs will bounce back and it won't be good for South African football.”

Moepjwa Julius says Salum wants to join Chiefs:

“He wants to play for Nabi.”

Hruka Mainetja has already welcomed Salum to Chiefs:

“Come home boy. We have your space.”

Francis Kabelo Thaba backs the player:

“Good boy.”

Nkosie Qwabe is excited:

“Good news. Chiefs will be untouchable next season.”

