Kaizer Chiefs' first bid for one of their top transfer targets has been rejected by his club, as the offer is too low for the price tag placed on the midfielder.

The Glamour Boys have a long transfer list, and they are looking to strengthen their squad with new quality players before the January transfer window closes in a few weeks.

The Soweto-based club invested in new signings last summer, but the additions have yet to yield positive results for Amakhosi, who have struggled with consistency for most of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs' R6m offer rejected, told to pay R40m

According to a report by the South African, Kaizer Chiefs might miss out on the signing of Feisal Salum from Tanzanian side Azam FC this January, as their first offer for the player is way behind the club's valuation.

Salum played under Nasreddine Nabi at the Young Africans, and the Tunisian mentor wanted to reunite with the Tanzanian international at Naturena.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach has Salum as one of his top targets this season, seeing him as the solution to his team's struggle in attack.

Azam slapped a huge price tag on the 26-year-old attacking midfielder after reports of him joining the Premier Soccer League giants intensified each week.

The latest reports confirmed that the Tanzanian side turned down a R6 million offer from the Soweto giants and requested that they come up with the R40 million valuation for the midfielder.

Fans react as Azam reject Kaizer Chiefs' bid for Salum

pronesis7 said:

"This offer is too low for a quality player. It should be $650,000 kaizer chiefs management should get it in their minds that they are a big team therefore expectections are high. Most teams expect kaizer chiefs to spend more in the market because their are a big team."

TGlupondo wrote:

"Thats a joke.. 300,000 only?"

MoMadibi reacted:

"I don't understand how my team jumps to make an offer without finding out the value of the player. Doesn't this starts with negotiations, you just jump into making an offer? @KaizerChiefs this team kodwa. It's being ran like a spaza shop."

ScaLuvo commented:

"The problem with Chiefs is that they don't negotiate with the player's team first to discuss their asking price. Instead, Chiefs make an offer based on their own valuation, acting as if they're the ones selling the player, instead of a buying party."

Lozano_Jnr blames Kaizer Chiefs' approach:

"R5.6m?? Those guys are not serious at all. Sometimes i feel like they just do it internationally so that there could a story in media that their efforts to sign players are being rejected."

